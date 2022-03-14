Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

