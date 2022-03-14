Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

