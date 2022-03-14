Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VB opened at $201.95 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.78.

