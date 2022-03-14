Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

GWRS opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

