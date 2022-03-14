GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.