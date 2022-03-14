GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOCO opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 397,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,934 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

