Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $18.55 on Monday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.