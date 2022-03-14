Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 107.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $4,257.76 and $24.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

