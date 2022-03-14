Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) PT Raised to $5.75

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Gold Resource stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.