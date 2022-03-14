Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) PT Raised to $5.75

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.