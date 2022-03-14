Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 12.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares were down 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 169,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,070,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

