Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

