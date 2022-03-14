Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTBIF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 234,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

