Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

