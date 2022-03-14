GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About GreenShift (Get Rating)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

