Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,675 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

