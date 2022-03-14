Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GFAI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 684,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,434. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80.
Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
