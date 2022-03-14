Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GFAI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 684,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,434. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

