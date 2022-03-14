Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GES stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guess? by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

