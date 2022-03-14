Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GES stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.
GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
