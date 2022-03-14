Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

