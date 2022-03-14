Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,182 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

