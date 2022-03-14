Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201,803 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,893,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC opened at $53.35 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

