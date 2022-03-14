Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 295.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,263. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

