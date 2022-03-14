Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 281.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

