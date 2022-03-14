Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $58.34 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $86.85 or 0.00224117 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and $19.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.