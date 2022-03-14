Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 282,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 80,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 602,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.