HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,210 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $230,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $59.75. 8,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,479. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

