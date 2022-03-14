Head to Head Analysis: AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AutoNation alerts:

This table compares AutoNation and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.28 $1.37 billion $18.67 5.92 Jiuzi $7.98 million 3.61 N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AutoNation and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

AutoNation beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Jiuzi (Get Rating)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.