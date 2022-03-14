Head-To-Head Analysis: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

TC Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. TC Energy pays out 182.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Energy and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $10.68 billion 5.02 $1.56 billion $1.50 36.45 Kinetik $160.62 million 6.39 $99.22 million $5.13 12.31

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TC Energy and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00

TC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $67.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given TC Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Kinetik.

Profitability

This table compares TC Energy and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 15.09% 14.77% 4.15% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Energy beats Kinetik on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

