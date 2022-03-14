Head-To-Head Comparison: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zeta Global and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Anaplan -34.38% -74.99% -26.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 4.71 -$249.56 million N/A N/A Anaplan $592.18 million 11.52 -$153.97 million ($1.39) -33.24

Anaplan has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zeta Global and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67 Anaplan 0 6 12 0 2.67

Zeta Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $65.44, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Summary

Anaplan beats Zeta Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

