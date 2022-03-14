Head-To-Head Contrast: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.08 $6.03 million $0.26 49.85 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

