HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report sales of $199.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the highest is $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $752.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $813.99 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $830.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $52.00. 568,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,161. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

