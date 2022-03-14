HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

