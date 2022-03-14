HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.
Shares of HSTM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
