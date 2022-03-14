Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.