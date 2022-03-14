Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 19869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 50,141 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

