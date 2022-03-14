Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

