Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

