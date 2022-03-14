High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 252710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,330.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

