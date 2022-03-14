Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 932.20 ($12.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 933.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.58. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

