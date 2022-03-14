HNP Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.