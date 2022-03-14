HNP Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

General Electric stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

