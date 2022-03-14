HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,330 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

