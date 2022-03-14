HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.27 million and the highest is $80.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 197,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,829. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

