HOPR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $732,737.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. HOPR has a market cap of $24.08 million and $732,737.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.06 or 0.06533765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.01 or 0.99875859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040500 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars.

