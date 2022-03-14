Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.40. 76,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after buying an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

