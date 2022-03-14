HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 62.8% in February

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $$123.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $123.14.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

