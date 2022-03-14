Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.