HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 64.19%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

