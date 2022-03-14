Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.