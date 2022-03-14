Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
HNTIF stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.
