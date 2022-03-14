HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

