HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $43.94.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
