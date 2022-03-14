HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.
HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.
NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 5,280,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.
HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.