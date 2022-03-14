HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 5,280,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

